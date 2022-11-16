Wimberley Texans dominate opening round of playoffs

By Albert Sanchez

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Wimberley Texans (11-0) traveled to Alamo Stadium and played SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy – YMLA (3-8).

The Texans dominated the game from the opening kickoff to the 4th quarter. The Texans scored 64 points at halftime and the final score was Texans 81 and YMLA 0.

This was a total team effort. Quarterback Cody Stoever was 9 out 10 passes for 188 yards; running back Jack Boyle had 6 carries for 60 yards; and wide receiver Tru Couch had 3 rep for 60 yards.

The Texans will next play Orange Grove (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium in Van Ormy.