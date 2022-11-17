See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Kyle City Council Recap

BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN

During its regular city council meeting, Kyle City Council approved several different developments, rezonings and other various agenda items. 

Listed below is a recap of what was discussed during the regular Kyle City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. 

No action was taken after Executive Session

Downtown Master Plan Public Hearings

  • Kyle Downtown Master Plan P&Z Commission Public Hearing #1 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. 
  • P&Z Public Hearing #2 will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. 
  • Kyle City Council Meeting (Downtown Master Plan Public Hearing) #1 will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec 6 at 7 p.m.

Public Hearings

  • Item 13 — Left public hearing open regarding the creation of a reinvestment Zone and its benefits to the city to provide an opportunity for any owner of property within the proposed reinvestment zone to protest the inclusion of their property within the proposed reinvestment zone of roughly 179.341 acres located east of Post Road and south of County Road 158, known as Limestone Creek.

Consider and Possible Action

 

For more in-depth information about some of the agenda items, check out a printed copy of the Hays Free Press. If you are interested in learning more about a specific item, please reach out to us!

