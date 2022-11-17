Kyle City Council Recap

BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN
During its regular city council meeting, Kyle City Council approved several different developments, rezonings and other various agenda items.
Listed below is a recap of what was discussed during the regular Kyle City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
No action was taken after Executive Session
Downtown Master Plan Public Hearings
- Kyle Downtown Master Plan P&Z Commission Public Hearing #1 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
- P&Z Public Hearing #2 will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
- Kyle City Council Meeting (Downtown Master Plan Public Hearing) #1 will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec 6 at 7 p.m.
Public Hearings
- Item 13 — Left public hearing open regarding the creation of a reinvestment Zone and its benefits to the city to provide an opportunity for any owner of property within the proposed reinvestment zone to protest the inclusion of their property within the proposed reinvestment zone of roughly 179.341 acres located east of Post Road and south of County Road 158, known as Limestone Creek.
Consider and Possible Action
- Item 8 Approved — Authorize a Purchase Order not to exceed $150,000.00 to the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for purchasing forty-two (42) two-way radios, including programming and accessories, for the Police Department.
- Item 9 Approved — Authorize the City’s Director of Finance to dispose through an auction facility one lot of Motorola handheld devices with accessories determined to be surplus equipment by the police department.
- Item 10 Approved — Authorize the City’s Director of Finance to dispose through an auction facility one city-owned animal control vehicle determined to be a surplus vehicle by the Police Department
- Item 11 Approved on second reading — Ordinance granting a five-year extension to the franchise granted by Ordinance No. 959 and amended by Ordinance No. 1150 to Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc., containing various terms and conditions with regard to the extension of the franchise: to construct, maintain, operate and use a transmission and distribution system in Kyle, providing electric utility service. In a 6-0 vote, city council voted to approve on first reading Nov. 1.
- Item 12 Approved on second reading — Ordinance granting a five-year extension to the franchise granted by Ordinance No. 959 and amended by Ordinance No. 1150 to Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc., containing various terms and conditions with regard to the extension of the franchise: to construct, maintain, operate and use a transmission and distribution system in Kyle, providing electric utility service. In a 6-0 vote, city council voted to approve on the first reading on Nov. 1.
- Item 14 Approved after being postponed Oct 3, 2022 — Consider consideration and action on a quote from OMJC Signal for purchasing portable traffic signals, which would cost $331,600.
- Item 15 Approved after being postponed Oct. 3, 2022 — Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Relating to Establishing the City’s Intention to Reimburse itself for the Prior Lawful Expenditure of Funds Relating to Constructing Various City Improvements from the Proceeds of Tax-Exempt Obligations to be Issued by the City for Authorized Purposes; Authorizing Other Matters Incident and Related Thereto; and Providing an Effective Date.
- Item 16 Approved — Additional police department signage on the Public Safety Center.
- Item 17 Approved — Approved on First Reading — Ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Conestoga Drive from Old Stage Coach Road to Jarbridge Drive.
- Item 18 Approved — Resolution authorizing the mayor to negotiate an agreement with KCI Technologies, Inc., San Antonio, Texas to provide a comprehensive street pavement evaluation and infrastructure assessment of city streets.
- Item 19 Approved — Task Order #2 with RPS Infrastructure, Inc., Austin, Texas, a civil engineering consulting firm, to provide field notes and surveyor metes and bounds map for the Marketplace Avenue extension in an amount of $31,950.25.
- Item 20 Approved — Directed staff to bring back funding proposals for 104 S. Burelson Project to proceed into the design document phase of design.
- Item 21 Postponed on Second Reading — An ordinance amending Chapter 53 (Zoning) of the City of Kyle, Texas, for the purpose of rezoning approximately 7.17 acres of land from ‘A’ (Agriculture) to ‘CC’ (Community Commercial) for property located on Lot 2, Block A of the Findley Subdivision, in Hays County, Texas. (360 Old Stagecoach Retail, LLC – Z-22-0106). The planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the request. City Council voted 6-0 to approve on First reading on Nov. 1, 2022
- Item 22 Postponed for a second time, until Jan 17 Meeting — Approval of a development agreement between the City of Kyle and Plum Creek Developers, LLC
- Item 23 Postponed for a second time, until Jan 17 Meeting — (First Reading) An ordinance amending Chapter 53 (Zoning) of the City of Kyle, Texas, for the purpose of rezoning approximately 18.84 acres of land from ‘RS’ (Retail Services) to ‘PUD’ (Planned Unit Development) for property located approximately 400’ southwest of the intersection of Marketplace Ave & City Lights Dr. in Hays County, Texas. Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the request.
- Item 24 Approved — Improvement District (PID) and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone — Ordinance amending Chapter 53 (Zoning) of the City of Kyle, Texas, for the purpose of rezoning approximately 4.01 acres of land from Agriculture ‘A’ to REtail Service District ‘RS’ for property located at 23451 IH-35 in Hays County, Texas (Winn Family Limited Partnership – Z-22-0109. Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to approve the request.
- Item 25 Approved — Presentation of Word Place Development. Directed staff to prepare a development agreement, Public Improvement District (PID) and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for Word Place development
- Renaming Art Commissions to Arts and Cultural Commission
- Item 27 Approved — An Ordinance of the City of Kyle, Texas, Establishing Clearance Requirements for Overhead Electric, Communication, and Cable Television Lines; Providing for violation of the ordinance; Providing a penalty; and Providing for related matters.
- Item 28 was moved into Executive Session — Discussion and possible action regarding the review of the City of Kyle’s Ordinance Sec 8-251 — technical provisions for building around pipelines.
- Item 29 Approved — Consider and possible action to authorize the expenditure of funds to pay off the Kyle Housing Authority USDA Loan
