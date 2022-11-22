Login
November 22, 2022
How to help WISD teens for the holidays
November 23, 2022
DS football advances to regional semis
November 23, 2022
Sobriety Over the Holidays is Possible and Here’s How
November 23, 2022
Sententia Vera Cultural Hub to open Repair Cafe
November 22, 2022
Dripping Springs volleyball earns third state championship
November 22, 2022
Texans yield fifth shutout of year
November 22, 2022
Dripping Springs volleyball earns third state championship
November 22, 2022
Lehman high head football coach Bruce Salmon resigns
Buda Sip N Stroll
By
Staff Report
on
November 22, 2022
Buda
,
Community
,
News
PHOTO BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN Kyle residents Sean and Jodie Claes stand in front of a background made of colorful paper flowers.
PHOTO BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN Clancy Hardin, assistant director of destination services and the Main Street manager, assists Sip N Stroll attendees with check-in.
PHOTO BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN Buda residents Sean and Desi Lynch enjoy drinks at Buda Sip N Stroll.
PHOTO BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN Jamie Rocha serves Thai barbecue from DibDee at Buda Sip N Stroll.
Buda Sip N Stroll
