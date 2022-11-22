Official canvassed election results

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – Official results from the Nov. 8 General Election are in. Below are the official canvassed results, according to county data, as of Thursday, Nov. 17.

Hays County Judge*

Ruben Becerra (D): 44,517 or 50.53%

Mark Jones (R):

43,591 or 49.47%

Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (D):

10,895 or 60.85%

Mike Gonzalez (R):

7,011 or 39.15%

Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Walt Smith (R):

15,249 or 54.13%

Susan Cook (IND): 12,923 or 45.87%

District Clerk

Avrey Anderson (D): 44,435 or 51.10%

Beverly Crumley (R): 42,529 or 48.90%

County Clerk

Elaine Cardenas (D): 46,496 53.36%

Linda Duran (R):

40,636 or 46.64%

County Treasurer

Daphne Sanchez Tenorio (D):

45,498 or 52.30%

Britney Bolton Richey (R): 41,496 or 47.70%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Sandra Bryant (D):

9,196 or 56.75%

Karen Marshall (R): 7,007 or 43.25%

Kyle City Council, District 1

Marina Tupikov:

1,656 or 15.41%

Neal Breen:

607 or 5.65%

Marc McKinney:

2,051 or 19.09%

Amanda Stark:

3,128 or 29.11%

Nick Madsen:

1,084 or 10.09%

Bear Heiser:

2,220 or 20.66%

The runoff election for the District 1 seat on the Kyle City Council has been called for Tuesday, Dec. 13 between candidates Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.

Kyle City Council, District 3

Miguel A. Zuniga:

5,729 or 53.11%

Robert Rizo:

5,058 or 46.89%

City of Kyle

Proposition A

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $294,000,000 for streets, bridges and sidewalks and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

For: 8,575 or 64.69%

Against: 4,680 or 35.31%

Dripping Springs ISD Bond Election

Prop A

The issuance of $199,280,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new elementary school and middle school expansion, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,529 or 48.31%

Against: 10,196 or 51.69%

Prop B

The issuance of $275,350,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new high school and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,102 or 46.18%

Against: 10,609 or 53.82%

Prop C

The issuance of $6,505,000 of bonds by DSISD for instructional technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,136 or 46.45%

Against: 10,534 or 53.55%

Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5

Chad Canine:

3,971 or 50.67%

Lindsey Deringer:

3,866 or 49.33%

A recount for the Hays County Judge’s race will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Hays County Clerk Elaine Cardenas. No other information is available at this time but the Hays Free Press will update the public.

*A recount for the Hays County Judge’s race will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Hays County Clerk Elaine Cardenas. No other information is available at this time but the Hays Free Press will update the public.