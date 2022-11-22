Texans yield fifth shutout of year

By Wayland D. Clark

Wimberley traveled Friday night to Southwest Legacy Stadium to meet Orange Grove and had no problems scoring in a 48-0 win, their fifth shutout of the year, over the Bulldogs. “It’s another win and all that matters,” quarterback Cody Stoever said after the game. “It’s all about survive and advance, and get better as we punch our ticket for next week.”

The Texans used Stoever for their aerial attack, 10 of 17 for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns and on the ground, 10 carries for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns. “We wanted a fast start,” head coach Doug Warren said after the game. “We accomplished that and also wanted to be the more physical team on both sides of the ball and we established that early so I’m pleased with the team.”

Johnny Ball scored a pair of touchdowns and led rushing with 140 yards on 12 carries. Ryan Shaw had 2 receptions, both for touchdowns, totaling 42 yards. Tru Couch had 2 catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. On a windy night, Gage Tumlinson missed only 1 of 7 PATs. Wimberley has outscored opponents 526 – 135.

Wimberley (12-0) will face 4A District 13 foe Jarrell (6-6) in the regional semifinals at John Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. Wimberley beat Jarrell 73-14 in the regular season.