DS football advances to regional semis

By Wayland D. Clark

Dripping Springs scored early and often in a 56-28 area win over San Antonio Brandeis on Saturday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad completed 17 of 25 passes for 325 yards, ran for a touchdown, and had 4 touchdown passes to Garon Duncan in the second quarter. “Duncan had a heck of a first half. We came out and executed really well from the start,” head coach Galen Zimmerman said after the win. “We’re excited to play in the next round.”

Sophomore Jack Tyndall had 12 carries for 115 yards and rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Kade Curry had 24 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kyle Koch had 4 receptions for 75 yards. Walker Wright was good on all 8 PATs. Dripping Springs has outscored opponents 582 – 135.

Dripping Springs (11-1) will face off with Harlingen (12-0) in the regional semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.