Same faces for Buda council

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — The Nov. 8 election brought a few new faces to government roles around Hays County, but Buda City Council will continue forward with its same leadership for a couple more years.

During the Nov. 15 council meeting, Evan Ture was unanimously approved by the council to continue serving in his role as mayor pro tem. Ture was first elected to the city council in 2017 and has been mayor pro tem since 2021.

Incumbent council members Terry Cummings (Single Member District C) and Matt Smith (At-Large Position 1) were also sworn in before the council meeting. They ran unopposed in their districts during the election. Cummings has served on council since 2019 and Smith since 2020, and they will each serve another two-year term on council.