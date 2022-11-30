County Pet Resource Center in the works

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – Austin Pets Alive! has been chosen to run the Pet Resource Center.

The Hays County Commissioners Court awarded a request for proposals contract to Austin Pets Alive! and authorized staff and general counsel to negotiate a contract on Nov. 22. Earlier on Sept. 27, the court approved a request for proposals for an organization to assist with the creation, development and operation of a Pet Resource Center.

“I have long envisioned this center, working with a variety of animal advocates and organizations to get one step closer to a holistic, centralized Pet Resource Center that also addresses human social services, which will be paramount to supporting our underserved community,” said Judge Ruben Becerra in a Facebook post. “With Austin Pets Alive! and Hays County at the helm, our pets are one step closer to this new reality.”

Austin Pets Alive! was founded in 1997 by attorney James Collins and his then-wife Judy Ford as an all-volunteer advocacy group to help increase homeless companion animal lifesaving. The organization not your average animal shelter; it pioneers innovating lifesaving programs designed to save animals most at risk of euthanasia.

A contract will be brought back before the commissioners court to approve and finalize the contract award.