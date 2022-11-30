DSHS sophomore speaks at TEDx

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Eben Sebastian, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School (DSHS), was one of 14 speakers and the only teenager selected for the TEDx event held on Sept. 24 in Harker Heights.

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through events organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and share the latest research in their local areas that spark conversations in their communities. More than 3,000 events are now held annually.

Sebastian, 15, talked about how taste influences the way we experience food and how it impacts our daily life in his presentation, “Is Taste a Blessing Or a Curse – Adapting ESG to Ourselves.”

To watch the presentation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ptn-TS2zFM.