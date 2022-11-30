See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»DSHS sophomore speaks at TEDx
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Eben Sebastian, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School was one of 14 speakers selected for the TEDx event.

DSHS sophomore speaks at TEDx

By on Community, Dripping Springs, News

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Eben Sebastian, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School (DSHS), was one of 14 speakers and the only teenager selected for the TEDx event held on Sept. 24 in Harker Heights. 

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through events organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and share the latest research in their local areas that spark conversations in their communities. More than 3,000 events are now held annually.

Sebastian, 15, talked about how taste influences the way we experience food and how it impacts our daily life in his presentation, “Is Taste a Blessing Or a Curse – Adapting ESG to Ourselves.”

To watch the presentation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ptn-TS2zFM. 

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.