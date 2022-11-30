See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
DSISD collects coats for kids

By on Dripping Springs, Education, News

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – To help children keep warm, some Dripping Springs ISD campuses are collecting coats. 

Coats for Kids partners with Jack Brown Cleaners, iHeartRadio and KVUE to collect and distribute coats to Central Texas children up to 18 years old in need. This year, Rooster Springs Elementary is supporting Coats for Kids to help make a difference by holding a coat drive through Dec. 2.

Drop-off locations include Rooster Springs Elementary, Cypress Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs High School, Walnut Springs Elementary and any Austin area Jack Brown Cleaners.

Other ways to participate include donating $20 to the effort online at www.jlaustin.org/coats by clicking “DONATE” or text GIVEATX to 243725. Those interested can also purchase a coat off the gift registry at https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/coats-for-kids-coat-drive-junior-league-of-austin-austin-tx/3409327/giftlist. 

Each year, more than 450 Junior League of Austin (JLA) volunteers and 2,000 volunteers participate in the acquisition, sorting, and distribution of coats. The dedicated support of local groups, businesses, schools and individuals helps Coats for Kids serve the children and families of Central Texas each winter, according to JLA.

For more information about the JLA 36th annual Coats for Kids, visit https://www.jlaustin.org/coats/.

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

