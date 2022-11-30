DSISD collects coats for kids

By Megan Wehring



DRIPPING SPRINGS – To help children keep warm, some Dripping Springs ISD campuses are collecting coats.

Coats for Kids partners with Jack Brown Cleaners, iHeartRadio and KVUE to collect and distribute coats to Central Texas children up to 18 years old in need. This year, Rooster Springs Elementary is supporting Coats for Kids to help make a difference by holding a coat drive through Dec. 2.

Drop-off locations include Rooster Springs Elementary, Cypress Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs High School, Walnut Springs Elementary and any Austin area Jack Brown Cleaners.

Other ways to participate include donating $20 to the effort online at www.jlaustin.org/coats by clicking “DONATE” or text GIVEATX to 243725. Those interested can also purchase a coat off the gift registry at https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/coats-for-kids-coat-drive-junior-league-of-austin-austin-tx/3409327/giftlist.

Each year, more than 450 Junior League of Austin (JLA) volunteers and 2,000 volunteers participate in the acquisition, sorting, and distribution of coats. The dedicated support of local groups, businesses, schools and individuals helps Coats for Kids serve the children and families of Central Texas each winter, according to JLA.

For more information about the JLA 36th annual Coats for Kids, visit https://www.jlaustin.org/coats/.