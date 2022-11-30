DSISD releases statement about bomb threat

STAFF REPORT

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Following a bomb threat that occurred earlier today at the Sycamore Springs Elementary campus, Dripping Springs ISD released a statement at 6:25 p.m.

Today, Dripping Springs ISD received a bomb threat at the Sycamore Springs Elementary campus. The threat was written on a bathroom stall and was discovered by a student.

Sycamore Springs Elementary is a shared campus that is connected with Sycamore Springs Middle School. Upon discovering the threat, the entire building was evacuated and first responders performed a thorough sweep of the campus to ensure there was no bomb.

Students and staff were evacuated for about an hour and forty minutes while law enforcement checked the building. Students and staff were held at the Sycamore Springs football field.

The responsible party has come forward and confessed to making the false claim. Based on this confession, there was never any real threat to students or staff. The district will not be releasing the name of the individual.

Dripping Springs ISD is grateful for the quick response by our campus staff and for the work and support of first responders to ensure the campus was safe. Both campuses will resume their regular schedules tomorrow.