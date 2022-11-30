Hays County program seeks donations for the holidays

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County.

The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community. Last year, hundreds of families were given assistance in food and/or toys throughout Hays County through the program.

Monetary contributions in the form of a check or money order can be made payable to “Hays County Brown Santa” and mailed to 102 Wonder World Drive #304-564, San Marcos, TX 78666. Venmo and Square app payments are also accepted; more information is on the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page. Contact Lt. Dennis Gutierrez at (512) 393-7877 regarding cash donations.

Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years of age. Donated toys can be dropped off to one of the locations below, or arrangements can be made for pickup.

• Kyle: Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith office; RBFCU

• Buda: Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Lucinda Doyle office; RBFCU; Falcon International Bank; Triple Elevation Custom Creations

• Dripping Springs: Pct. 4 Hays County offices; RBFCU; SouthStar Bank

• Wimberley: Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable office; ACE Hardware

• San Marcos: HCSO; Southside Community Center; RBFCU; Austin Telco Federal Credit Union; the Edward Jones office on San Antonio Street

Unwrapped toy donations are due by Dec. 9. Wrapped toy donations are due Dec. 12. Toys will be wrapped at 120 Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Dec. 12 and 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; volunteers are needed, and children are welcome to help in the warehouse as well.

The San Marcos and Kyle Police Departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at one of the following locations listed below (toy donations may also be dropped off here). The deadline for accepting applications is Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

• Kyle: Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith office

• Buda: Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Lucinda Doyle office

• Dripping Springs: Pct. 4 Hays County office

• Wimberley: Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable office

• San Marcos: Hays County Sheriff’s Office; Southside Community Center