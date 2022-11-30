Jennifer Scott honored for years of service

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – Several Hays County officials recognized a special person last week: Jennifer Scott.

Scott has served as the executive assistant to Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Jones for 12 years and prior to that, she was an intern for former commissioner Will Conley. During the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Nov. 22, she was honored for her years of service to the county.

“There is nothing that she can’t do,” Jones said. “We had a lot of success in Precinct 2 over the last 12 years. There are two main reasons for that. The first reason is we both know that we can’t do anything on our own and we both have God in our lives to direct us. The second reason we are able to do that is because of Jennifer Scott.”

Jones said that over the years, Scott has gone outside of her assistant title to serve the entire community.

“She wanted to do the best job she could each and every day for every single person in Hays County. That’s what she did every single day, every minute she worked for Hays County. I’ve had a lot of blessings: my kids and family,” Jones said, holding back tears. “Right up there with being blessed [is]12 years with Jennifer Scott and I will never be able to thank God enough for that blessing and privilege. … She is absolutely the best at what she did.”

Tammy Crumley, director of countywide operations, noted that Scott is one of the hardest-working employees in Hays County.

While Scott will be moving on to a new position in the city of Uhland, elections administrator Jennifer Doinoff said that she is grateful to watch her have a new opportunity.

“She’s gone way beyond anything I could ever teach her and we are going to miss her,” Doinoff said. “I’m so grateful for the blessings that has been poured upon her that she is going to move on to.”

Mike Jones, director of emergency services, said that Scott is one of the most positively energetic individuals he has worked with and she is “just a joy to be around.”

Kerry Jones, Mark’s wife, made a few comments as Scott is considered to be a part of the family.

“She’s made Mark’s 12 years of being a commissioner a success,” Kerry said. “She has a heart of gold and she is a loved part of our family. We are just so proud of everything that she has done and that she can be in a place where she can be close to her family. We support [and]love her 100%. Thank you so much for everything you have done!”

Commissioner Lon Shell said that one of the great parts of the job is getting to meet people that otherwise, they never would have met.

“I’m very happy that I got to meet Jennifer and get to know her,” Shell said. “She is an amazing employee and as you can see, Jennifer, we all care deeply about you but we are super happy for you.”

Commissioner Walt Smith said that when he took over the areas of Buda last year, Scott made sure that he was fully informed on what he needed to know.

“I would get emails from Jennifer saying five years ago, this was a dog problem with this neighbor and that neighbor,” Smith said. “This is what you need to know. She’s forgotten more about my precinct than I will probably ever learn. She knows those folks on a very personal level, not just as somebody that calls to complain about something or to report a pothole, but every issue about them and who their mama is or who their sister is and why that’s important.”

Judge Ruben Becerra concluded that this is a great example of why he is grateful to be a part of a court that, in one way or another, continues to care about the community.

“It’s so important for us to remember that everyone is someone’s loved one,” Becerra said. “Everyone has a real passion for something going on in our community. This is just one of those wonderful moments where we get to realize, although we never see Jennifer, just how much she does in their space in this community. I’m just so grateful that we show again as a community how we can continue to love one another the best way we can.”