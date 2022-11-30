Texas State partners with teacher education program

Staff Report

SAN MARCOS — Texas State University’s teacher education program has been selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner.

The partnership is a 10-year, $50 million statewide teacher workforce initiative supported by the Charles Butt Foundation. The university joins 15 other universities currently participating in partner teacher programs across Texas.

“This recognition speaks to our university’s historic roots as a teacher’s college up to our role today in graduating more teachers fully prepared for the classroom than any other university in Texas,” said Michael O’Malley, dean of the College of Education at Texas State, in a press release.

The program, started by chairman and majority stakeholder of H-E-B, Charles Butt, was launched in 2017. The foundation’s vision is that every student in every classroom across Texas has an effective teacher every year.

Texas State teacher candidates may apply for the Charles Butt Scholarship, which is an $8,000 per year scholarship to assist students attending Texas State for up to four years. According to a press release the scholarships are criteria-driven, and there is no limit to the number of eligible students who can be awarded. Criteria includes a student’s commitment to a teaching career in public education, a Title I school or a critical shortage area (defined by the foundation as math, science, special education or bilingual education). Students applying must also complete the EC-6 ESL undergraduate teacher residency program.

The scholarship also provides mentorship, professional development and participation in a statewide network of promising teacher candidates who are committed to teaching in the Texas public school system in either a majority-economically disadvantaged school or in a shortage subject area.

Students receiving the Charles Butt Scholarship will participate in the school’s residency program.

“The residency is different from the standard pathway taken by education students because it provides the continuity of being in the same classroom for the entire school year,” O’Malley said. “Placement in the same classroom for fieldwork and student teaching allows for a deeper immersion into the culture of the classroom community and the formation of stronger, more supportive relationships with cooperating teachers, school leaders, students and their families.”

Students participating in the residency program receive a welcome stipend to help with living expenses. Student teaching semesters require that teacher residents spend five days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their placement classroom.

For Angie Escalante, a 2022-23 resident at De Zavala Elementary in San Marcos CISD, the residency program has given her the opportunity to make connections and form relationships.

“It’s been an amazing experience that has given me the confidence needed to start my first year teaching on a strong note. I feel that every preservice teacher would benefit from this program,” Escalante said.

Texas State College of Education students can learn more about the Charles Butt Scholarship by emailing CBScholars@txstate.edu.