Wimberley Texans advance with 64-6 win over Jarrell

By Wayland D. Clark

CEDAR PARK — The Texans (13-0) move on to the next round and will face 4A District 13 opponent Lago Vista (10-3) in the quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium.

Wimberley won 31-28 when the two teams met on Oct. 28 during the regular season.

On Friday, quarterback Cody Stoever completed 14 of 17 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns to take the win over Jarrell (6-7).

Stoever also rushed for 48 yards with a touchdown and backup quarterback Dane Hennessee had a pair of touchdown runs.

Noah Birdsong led receivers with 4 receptions for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Lane Patek had two catches for touchdowns totalling 69 yards and Cayden Heatly had two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. Tru Couch also had a touchdown reception.

Wimberley totaled 334 yards passing and 95 yards rushing. Gage Tumlinson made 8 of 9 PATs. Owen O’Neal recovered a fumble and Hanson Collie recovered two fumbles with one returned 85 yards for a touchback on Jarrell’s PATs attempt.