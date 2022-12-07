Buda gets into holiday spirit

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — Thousands of people turned out for the annual Budafest, a weekend-long Christmas celebration held in the heart of Buda.

The festival kicked off at Buda Amphitheater and City Park on Dec. 2 with a tree lighting ceremony and free holiday movie screening. Saturday’s festivities included a lighted parade, fireworks show and live music by Asleep at the Wheel at the amphitheater. The weekend rounded out with a 5K with AMVETS Central Texas Post 115 on Sunday morning, followed by a “Reindog” parade — dogs in their best Christmas attire — and local music performances in the afternoon. Plus, all weekend long, there were dozens of food and market vendors, carnival rides, pictures with Santa, artisan workshops, family-friendly activities and shopping down Main Street.

More holiday events are slated for Buda throughout the month so you and your family can get in the Christmas spirit, including the city’s Trail of Lights at Stagecoach Park from Dec. 9 through 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Dec. 16 through 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Go to www.visitbuda.com for more information on upcoming events and to plan your festive month. Plus, be sure to mark your calendar for next year’s Budafest.