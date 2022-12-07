City of Buda hires new assistant city manager

Staff Report

BUDA — The city of Buda recently hired Wendy L. Smith as its new assistant city manager.

Smith began undertaking the duties of her new role with the city on Nov. 28. A native of Austin, she has more than 25 years of city management experience, managing a wide range of local government disciplines. For Buda, Smith will generally oversee the development services and public works departments, as well as capital projects and other areas.

“We are so pleased to have Wendy join Buda’s team,” city manager Micah Grau said in a news release. “She brings a wealth of experience, and we know that she will hit the ground running.”

Smith said that she is looking at addressing the long-term needs of growing Buda after voters approved a bond program in 2021.

“I look forward to helping deliver quality transportation and park projects identified in these propositions, as well as utility and other infrastructure improvements prioritized by the city council,” Smith said. “The Development Services Department is streamlining its processes to make it easier for prospective small business owners and operators to open businesses in Buda. Quality infrastructure and development will continue to set Buda apart as a unique, vibrant, and economically robust city, and I am excited to be part of the team focused on this mission.”

Smith participates in the Texas City Management Association, having served as region president, is a member of the board of directors, a certified ethics trainer and in committee leadership roles. She also serves on its membership committee and the TCMA 100th Anniversary Task Force. She has also been a board member of the Emergency Management Association of Texas and was recognized in 2016 with the organizations’ President’s Award.