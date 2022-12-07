County contributes to new KASZ facility

By Megan Wehring

megan@haysfreepress.com

KYLE – To serve more members of the community, the Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) has been working to acquire a new facility. That dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Nov. 22, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved $106,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be allocated to help KASZ’s efforts in building a new space.

City of Kyle staff and planners reviewed and approved shovel-ready construction documents prepared by an architect. Hays County, the city of Kyle and KASZ are each contributing $200,000 for the total $600,000 cost of the documents.

With start-up funds to cover a salary of $60,000 for the first year, KASZ is also seeking to hire a full-time director position to help with the facility and programming.

Formed in 2006, KASZ continues to operate in the Krug Activity Center, the former Kyle City Hall building, located at 101 S Burleson Street. It’s a place where KASZ members can meet on a regular basis to form relationships with other seniors, enjoy meals together, learn new skills, take trips together and participate in volunteer and job opportunities.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the senior population and caused social isolation by family members and living facilities as a health-protective measure. When the pandemic prevented in-person gatherings, KASZ worked to ensure members maintained social connections by increasing the use of technology and communication.

“Nobody will argue the need that our community has grown so fast and doesn’t really have enough public places,” said Ellen Ermis, communications coordinator for KASZ. “The park remodel is wonderful but it doesn’t have public restrooms and the only building that is on there is shared by people who rent it, the seniors and the city and the different functions they need to perform as a city government.”

Ermis said that KASZ hopes the new facility will welcome people of all ages.

“Our motto at KASZ is bridging generations, leaving a legacy. We envision a center that is not just a bunch of old people, it’s settings and programs that encourage people across different ages to be involved,” she said.

Since the new facility is a city of Kyle project, the city is looking at east of RM 150 at Creekside Trail behind Tobias Elementary School to build the new building on city parkland.