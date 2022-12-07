Dripping Springs ISD schools collect coats

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Campuses in Dripping Springs ISD collected 300 coats in the 2022 drive.

The Junior League of Austin (JLA) is holding its 36th annual Coats for Kids distribution through Dec. 10. With partners Jack Brown Cleaners, iHeartRadio and KVUE, JLA is aiming to provide 30,000 warm winter coats to Central Texas children in need.

DSISD helped with that effort. Several campuses, with Rooster Elementary School heading the campaign, held a coat drive from Nov. 14 through Dec. 2.