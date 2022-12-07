First responders present at Uhland Elementary School

Uhland Elementary students had a first-hand look at how emergency service personnel assist during the school’s Community Helpers presentations on Nov. 30. This event included firefighters from the Caldwell/Hays Fire Emergency Service District (ESD) No. 1, members of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the HCSO Animal Control team. Bottom left, Animal Control team members talked with students about some of the critters they encounter and discussed with students what to do if they come across an animal, such as a snake. The Animal Control team allowed a few students to use their grabber tongs to wrangle several (fake) rubber snakes that wiggled their way free.

Contributed photos