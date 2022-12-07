Kyle celebrates Santa’s arrival

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — Kicking off Kyle’s 25 Days of Christmas was Santa’s arrival to Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park on Dec. 1.

Following a crowd countdown with Kyle City Council members and Santa himself, thousands of dazzling lights simultaneously lit up the park, marking a beloved annual Kyle tradition that brightens the downtown square.

A number of Hays CISD school choirs performed throughout the evening, along with the Wallace Middle School and Chapa Middle School Mariachi groups and City of Kyle Baton Twirlers. Dozens of holiday market vendors and festive food trucks lined the square, and Santa took pictures inside the Krug Activity Center throughout the

event. The Grinch was even spotted wandering around and taking in all the sights and sounds.

Kyle’s Parks and Recreation department is spearheading the city’s 25 Days of Christmas festivities all month long at the park. Get into the holiday spirit and stop by seven days a week for vendors, holiday music and holiday light photo ops, plus themed days with Music Mondays, Toy Tuesdays, Winter Wonderland Wednesdays, Festive Fridays and Social Media Sundays.

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/25-days-christmas-saturdays.