Courtesy photo Kyle’s 25 Days of Christmas continues throughout the month, with a slate of holiday activities planned for residents — from vendors and live music to pictures with Santa and even the chance to give back.

Kyle celebrates Santa’s arrival

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — Kicking off Kyle’s 25 Days of Christmas was Santa’s arrival to Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park on Dec. 1.

Following a crowd countdown with Kyle City Council members and Santa himself, thousands of dazzling lights simultaneously lit up the park, marking a beloved annual Kyle tradition that brightens the downtown square. 

A number of Hays CISD school choirs performed throughout the evening, along with the Wallace Middle School and Chapa Middle School Mariachi groups and City of Kyle Baton Twirlers. Dozens of holiday market vendors and festive food trucks lined the square, and Santa took pictures inside the Krug Activity Center throughout the

event. The Grinch was even spotted wandering around and taking in all the sights and sounds. 

Kyle’s Parks and Recreation department is spearheading the city’s 25 Days of Christmas festivities all month long at the park. Get into the holiday spirit and stop by seven days a week for vendors, holiday music and holiday light photo ops, plus themed days with Music Mondays, Toy Tuesdays, Winter Wonderland Wednesdays, Festive Fridays and Social Media Sundays. 

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/25-days-christmas-saturdays. 

Photo by Brittany Anderson
Santa’s Arrival to Kyle on Dec. 1 lit up Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park and marked the kickoff of the city’s 25 Days of Christmas. Stop by the park to see dozens of lighted holiday displays.

Brittany Anderson graduated from Texas State University in August 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at KTSW 89.9, Texas State University's radio station, for nearly two years in the web content department as a writer and assistant manager. She has reported for the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch since July 2021.

