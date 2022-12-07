Kyle council runoff election continues

By Brittany Anderson

brittany@haysfreepress.com

KYLE — The Nov. 8 election results have been all but finalized, with two Kyle City Council hopefuls — Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser — going into a runoff election.

Six candidates vied for the vacant District 1 seat on the Kyle City Council during the general election on Nov. 8, with Stark garnering 3,128 votes and Heiser 2,220 votes.

A runoff election was called as none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of the vote; Stark and Heiser were the two candidates with the highest number of votes (around 29% and 20% of the vote, respectively), thus entering the runoff.

Heiser is a small business owner in Kyle whose goals, if elected, include addressing infrastructure gaps in Kyle and ensuring small businesses are supported and able to succeed.

“The only way to effectively represent an entire city is by knowing what its people are thinking, feeling and needing,” Heiser said. “That’s why I’ve knocked on more than 2,500 doors this election. I am running to ensure that every resident of Kyle lives in a safe neighborhood, drives on good roads and has access to affordable housing.”

Stark has served as a volunteer in various capacities around the city and has also been active in the district’s schools, and said if elected would address transportation and water infrastructure, provide more quality housing and revitalize downtown to make Kyle a “destination town.”

“I am incredibly proud to be a citizen of Kyle running for city council place 1. Over the past several months, through this campaign, I have had the opportunity to speak with and meet so many other like-minded residents who want to balance the growth in the community,” Stark said. “I am thankful for this opportunity and the people who have supported and continue to support me in this election so that I may represent the citizens of Kyle on the dias. Everyone please get back out and vote Dec. 13, your opinion matters!”

Early voting continues through Dec. 9 at Kyle City Hall. Election day voting will take place on Dec. 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kyle City Hall and the Hays County Precinct 2 office on FM 2770.

Official results should be canvassed shortly after.