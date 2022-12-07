Meet ‘The Addams Family’ of Hays High School

The Hays Legacy Players opened its fall production, The Addams Family (School Edition) on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Burdine Johnson Theatre. Under the direction of Zach DeSutter and Lory “Stewy” Stewart, the cast performed three shows through the weekend. The cast will close out the show this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.hayslegacyplayers.com or at the door. First, pictured, from left, are Khloee Romero (Wednesday), Aidan Inglish (Lurch), Hosea Downing (Gomez), Allie Meredith (Morticia), Justin Johnson (Pugsley), Noel Flowers (Grandma) and Johnny Ford (Fester). Mid left, Morticia Addams, played by Allie Meredith. Mid Right, Gomez Addams, played by Hosea Downing, and Wednesday Addams, played by Khloee Romero. Last, pictured from left, are Gomez Addams, played by Hosea Downing, and Lurch, played by Aidan Inglish.