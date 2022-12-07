Wimberley trail lights up for 24th year

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY — The holiday season is in the air. Families are invited to attend the Trail of Lights at the EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens located at 1101 FM 2325 in Wimberley.

The trail, which is now in its 24th year, runs through Dec. 26, features 6 acres of a decorated winter wonderland with twinkly lights for families to enjoy and bring in the new year.

Wimberley has also been listed as one of the top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, according to Trips to Discover.

“This Texas treasure is also a Christmas town. Find some great gifts for the holiday season while also attending the Winter’s Eve Christmas Festival,” the website stated. “However, the one attraction you should not miss while visiting Wimberley in December should be the Trail of Lights at the EmilyAnn Theatre. This magical display features thousands of lights that span over eight acres. There is even a Yule Log at the Trail of Lights, a perfect spot to roast some marshmallows and keep warm between strolling through this incredible light display.”