Zimmerman named Coach of the Week

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — In week 14 of high school football, Galen Zimmerman, head football coach of the Dripping Springs Tigers, was named the 2022 6A Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The magazine honors one head football coach with the Coach of the Week Award in each classification and Zimmerman was awarded in the 6A division.

“Coach Zimmerman’s Tigers have more than shown they are ready to compete at the state’s highest levels, improving to 12-1 on the season with a dominant 45-0 win over Harlingen to advance to the regional final round,” the article stated.

“This is definitely a program award! Proud of our coaches, players, support staff and community for making this year one of the best in school history,” Zimmerman said in a tweet. “Blessed to practice another week!”