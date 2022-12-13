See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Heiser wins Kyle council seat in runoff election

By Brittany Anderson

Bear Heiser

KYLE — The race for Kyle City Council’s District 1 seat is officially over, with Bear Heiser claiming victory over Amanda Stark pending unofficial results as of 8:52 p.m. 

The District 1 seat has been vacant since council member Dex Ellison’s resignation in August 2022. During the Nov. 8 election, Heiser and Stark ran against six other candidates and received the highest number of votes (2,220 and 3,128, respectively), thus calling for a runoff election as neither garnered more than 50% of the vote to be declared the sole winner. 

During the Dec. 13 runoff election, Heiser won with 760 votes, or 71.70% of the vote. Stark garnered 300 votes, or 28.30%. Along with election day votes, Heiser also maintained a lead with absentee and early votes. 

Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified. 

 

 

