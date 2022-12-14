Annual Education Foundation gala raises more than $90K

By Brittany Anderson

Hays CISD teachers will soon have the opportunity to apply for grants again, thanks to generous donors this past weekend.

The Hays CISD Education Foundation held its annual Denim & Diamonds Gala on Dec. 9 at Sunfield Station in Buda. More than 300 community members were present, from educators and school board members to elected officials and local business owners.

This year’s gala was no easy feat according to Marisa Coon, vice president of programs at the foundation. It was the first one held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first without the foundation’s former executive director. Preparation began only about three months ago, but the team was able to pull off a successful night.

“We decided that if the community is asking for it, let’s try and put it together,” Coon said. “[We thought] it probably won’t be at the same level as before, but anything we can do is more than we’ve done. We are definitely in need of funding for grants for teachers … Since COVID, we haven’t been able to bring in our regular revenue.”

However, the community showed out. Coon said that before the gala started, there was about $78,000 raised from table sponsors alone, exceeding their “wishful thinking” goal for the gala of $40,000 to $50,000.

Dozens of Hays CISD schools and local businesses also contributed baskets of items for the silent auction, and other raffle tickets and games all night added to the fund.

“It was amazing how quickly sponsors were reaching out,” Coon said.

In total, the gala raised around $90,000 — money that will be poured right back into the district through grants for teachers.

“Teachers can apply for grants, as long as it meets the mission of the district and the foundation,” Coon said. “We hardly ever turn down a grant, as long as we have the funding for it.”

Gala attendance is open to the public, and district parents are encouraged to attend. District staff members are also offered discounted tickets, and local businesses who have attended in the past also receive formal invites.

For more information on the foundation, its mission and upcoming fundraisers, visit www.haysef.com.