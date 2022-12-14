Buda workshops potential mixed-use site

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — Another development for Buda is on the horizon, but city council members remain optimistic that this one is on the right track to being something beneficial for the community.

During the Dec. 6 Buda City Council meeting, council members received a presentation on and discussed a potential upcoming development on the city’s west side.

Börekçi Group, a real estate, construction, tourism, food/beverage and trade group headquartered in Ankara, Turkey, who are placing roots in the Austin area, proposed a roughly 43-acre mixed-use development off FM 1626 and the future Cole Springs Road extension. The development is slated to span 17 acres of commercial (retail, entertainment and local business) space, 7 acres (250 units) of multi-family homes, 14.6 acres (129 units) of single-family homes, cottages and townhomes, 6 acres of public open space and a 13,000 square foot residential clubhouse.

The development would be the group’s first project in Texas following other projects in the Chicago and New York markets.

Of course, talking about bringing a new development to Hays County is not possible without addressing traffic. A traffic study in the area has been conducted and the group is committed to investing $2.8 million worth of traffic improvements. The group has also since included a road connection on the south side of the parcel following discussion after their initial presentation in July.

Mobility seems to be one of the big focuses of the development, such as parking entries being planned to go through alleyways in order to not interrupt the development’s sidewalks and curbs and embrace pedestrian movement.

The development also features a few other unique components that the group promises will “embrace the city’s future growth.” All residential will be rental properties, with the group’s owner Doruk Borekci explaining that while there is clearly a need for housing in this market, it is also important that rental options are available to cater to the demographic of people who simply might not be looking to buy.

Geological studies and analyses have also been conducted on the site. The site is over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone (EARZ), but the group says they will continue to work with city staff to ensure EARZ criteria is met. The development is also looking to extend the existing pond on the site as a water feature for detention and water quality, although this aspect still needs to be fleshed out more.

Perhaps most notably, the group is committed to preserving the heritage trees present on the site and have planned to integrate these existing trees within a family-oriented playground and entertainment space. An urban green space facing 1626 will also engage these trees and the pond. Other architectural components are included to respect the area’s natural topography while aiming to create a neighborhood-like feel.

“I do just want to say thank you for your approach — your consideration of the topography, consideration of the community [and]what appears to be a well-balanced development,” councilmember Matt Smith said. “You guys have clearly done your homework and research about what our community needs and is looking for in future development.”

“There are some interesting and really good aspects [like]the use and working with the land,” mayor pro tem Evan Ture added. “There’s a lot [of developers]that tend to basically take a plot and completely level and rearrange based on what they want to put on the rectangle, but y’all are working with the land and with the trees. I think that’s very admirable.”

While this was just a workshop item, so no action was taken, the group outlined the next steps going forward. This largely includes crafting a development agreement that covers traffic improvements, utility connections for water and wastewater services, zoning the site as a “planned development,” land annexation, impervious cover modifications and a Chapter 380 agreement for sales tax sharing and other items to support retail anchors.

Council members also encouraged the group to continue to reach out to community members that would neighbor the development to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m impressed that you’ve taken the approach of it being a destination location,” councilmember LaVonia Horne-Williams said. “We don’t need you to just come and drop a bunch of houses and apartments and stuff all over the city that’s going to create other issues for residents who already live here. This gives an opportunity to have a different lifestyle over on that side of town.”