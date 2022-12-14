Businesses earn Be A Star Awards

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – In 2014, Dripping Springs was the first city in Texas to be designated as an International Dark Sky Community, and the sixth one in the world.

Now, businesses have been recognized for their contributions to the conservation efforts of protecting the night sky.

The city of Dripping Springs recognized the following seven businesses that received the Be A Star Award from the Texas chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) at the Dec. 6 city council meeting. The city identified the following properties as those that comply with the award criteria and are great examples of compliance with the city of Dripping Springs Lighting Ordinance.

• Headwaters Professional Office Building 1 &2

• Ranch Road 12 Market

• State Farm – Mark Handley

• 7-Eleven

• Driftwood Ranchside Greeter House

• Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church

• Anthem Apartment Homes

The businesses who were recognized with the award each received a 12” x 9” sign to display on their property that shows their lighting considering nature, their neighbors and their shared view of the night sky.

Photos of the businesses can be found at https://www.cityofdrippingsprings.com/night-sky/be-a-star.

How to eliminate light pollution

The city of Dripping Springs encourages companies, organizations, individual homeowners and residents to help eliminate light pollution to protect the night sky by following the five Principles for Responsible Outdoor Lighting agreed upon by the Illuminating Engineering Society IDA:

• Every light should have a clear purpose

• Light should be directed only where it is needed

• Light should be no brighter than necessary

• Light should be turned on only during the time it is needed

• Use warmer color lights rated under 3000 Kelvin where possible



To keep interior lighting from contributing to skyglow and bird navigation issues, residents can also:



• Draw blinds or curtains to reduce light spill into the out of doors

• Turn off interior lighting when people are not there, especially on higher stories

• Businesses can substitute task and targeted area lighting for workers during hours of darkness

• Reduce atrium lighting whenever possible