Photo by Ashley Kontnier

Dripping Springs ISD wrapped up its annual Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 8. Across all campuses, approximately 25 boxes of toys were donated. In addition to the DSHS Military Club sponsors Lauren Milner (front row, right) and Rene Rodriguez (not pictured,) Caliterra representative Ingrid Rushford (far right) was an integral part of the donation drive by bringing awareness and donations through a community holiday party in November.