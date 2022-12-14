DSHS volleyball recognized for victory

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – The Dripping Springs High School volleyball team did not receive praise just from its fans in the bleachers.

On Dec. 6, the Dripping Springs City Council celebrated the team with a proclamation for winning the Class 6A UIL State Championship.

The DSHS volleyball team jumped to 6A this year – from 2013 to 2022, they competed in the state tournament six times and won the championship in 2015 and now in 2022.

The team advanced to the state tournament with a 43 – 13 record, a tie for the third-most wins in school history. In regionals and semifinals, they defeated Lake Travis in a 3 – 2 five-set victory and the Woodlands in a 3 – 1 set, and ultimately won the championship in a 3 – 0 set against Katy Tompkins.