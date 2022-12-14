Hays basketball coach celebrates triumph

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Danny Pruess, head women’s basketball coach for Hays High School, earned his 300th career victory last month.

“[I am] very honored to earn my 300th victory at Hays High School,” Pruess said. “[I] could not have done it without my amazing coaching staff and tremendously talented players.”

The Hays Lady Hawks opened the season with an 11-0 mark and now, as of Dec. 7, they are ranked No. 10 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches UIL 5A girls basketball state poll and No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association UIL 5A girls state basketball poll.