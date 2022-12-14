Respiratory cases increase ahead of holidays

By Megan Wehring

As people start to arrange flights and travel for the holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are increased cases of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Nationally, there are elevated levels of respiratory viruses, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a telebriefing on Monday, Dec. 5. The CDC estimates that since Oct. 1, there have already been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu.

“Flu hospital admissions reported through HHS’s hospital surveillance system, which were already high for this time of year have nearly doubled during the last reporting period,” Walensky said. “Compared to the week prior, hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade, demonstrating the significantly earlier flu season we are experiencing.”

Walensky encouraged those eligible to get a flu shot and COVID-19 booster. She added that they are seeing lower rates of vaccination compared to the same time last year.

“Last week, we tragically reported two more flu deaths in children. A heartbreaking total of 14 pediatric deaths have already been reported so far just this season,” Walensky said. “So I want to emphasize that flu vaccines can be life-saving and importantly, there is still time to get vaccinated to be protected against flu this season and its potentially serious consequences.”

Walensky also recommended wearing a mask, among other preventive measures.

“We also encourage you to wear a high quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, most especially for those in the 5% of the population currently living in counties with high COVID-19 community level,” Walensky said. “CDC continues to recommend masking for anyone choosing to travel by plane, train, bus or other form of public transportation, or for anyone who may be immunocompromised or increased risk of severe disease.”

Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said the circulation of Covid, flu and RSV at the same is a “perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”

While some may be tired of getting additional COVID-19 shots, vaccination is the best way to avoid becoming ill over the holidays, Fryhofer said.

“You could get really, really sick this year and ruin your holiday celebrations if you don’t get vaccinated,” Fryhofer said. “Share your love by not sharing your sickness this holiday season, please get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect yourself. It’s the best way to protect your loved one’s loved ones, and it’s the best way to protect your community.”