By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS – There was great action on Saturday morning at Tiger Gym. The Tigers boys and girls wrestling teams hosted 10 area teams for their second annual Iron Duals Meet.

The Tiger boys finished in 1st with a win over Vandegrift High School 39-28 in the final dual. The Tiger girls placed 4th with Carson Crow and Addison Williams both placing 1st in their weight class. Leander Glenn High School won the girls’ tournament.