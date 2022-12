By Albert Sanchez

On Dec. 6, the Dripping Springs Tigers opened district play at home against the Bowie Bulldogs.

The Tigers had a great comeback in the 4th quarter and led with seconds remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs inbound the ball and made a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs won the hard fought battle 76-75.

The Tigers’ next home game is on Friday, Dec. 16, against Austin Akins High School.