New restaurant headed to Buda’s Main Street

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — An upcoming restaurant in Buda is getting ready to bring something fresh to the community and continue to amp up the city’s robust restaurant scene.

Tamra Tindol and her husband Travis have owned the renowned and well-loved restaurant Hays City Store in Driftwood for nearly eight years. The couple is embarking on another exciting food venture: a seafood and steakhouse situated on Buda’s Main Street, appropriately named TasTe on Main.

“Buda’s always been a great town, both historically and community-driven,” Tamra said about their decision to open up shop here. “There’s so much going on, so that was intriguing.”

Tamra said that TasTe on Main will be “completely different” from Hays City Store, and that while there will be a few similarities between the two, such as having two bars and three dining areas, the atmosphere itself will bring something entirely new.

“It’s a steak and seafood restaurant but without the old steakhouse standards. The old stuffy rules don’t apply,” Tamra said.

The menu will be geared toward groups with things like shareable plates with reasonable price points, making it the ideal spot for date nights, office work parties and more. Some of Tamra’s favorite items you’ll be able to find on the menu include a tomato carpaccio, two different kinds of gnocchi, a lobster bisque and, of course, steak.

Many cities tend to have a “restaurant row,” according to Tamra, and Main Street is slowly becoming that for Buda.

“We feel like what we’re offering is not something that is easily accessible unless you drive into downtown Austin or New Braunfels,” Tamra said. “We’re excited about the community and historic aspect of Main Street. My husband and I are both from small towns and we love the small town vibe … I feel like the restaurants that Buda offers now are awesome. They’re different, most are family owned and operated, and it’s a cool restaurant destination.”

The Tindols are also making use of the building’s “huge potential” and intriguing features, like historic brick walls and expansive outdoor space and incorporating creative designs like a raised deck under and within the grove of oak trees behind the restaurant to create a “treehouse” feel.

Although there is still some work to be done even after doors officially open, TasTe on Main anticipates an early to mid-January opening. It is located at 116 Main St. in Buda and is currently hiring for both front of house and back of house staff. Contact Hays City Store on Facebook or in-person for more information.