contributed photo From left, Rooster Springs Elementary Principal Steve Novickas and counselors Karey Carroll and Kimberlee Guerrero.

Rooster Springs earns CREST award

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A local school was recognized for its counseling program.

For the third consecutive year, Rooster Springs Elementary and counselors Karey Carroll and Kimberlee Guerrero have garnered the prestigious CREST (Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas) award by the Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA) for the 2022-23 school year. 

“Everything is made easier and more possible when you have leadership support,” said Tisha Kolek, director of counseling and health services. “I think that’s true for this campus here … Not to take anything from our other campuses; they all have wonderful comprehensive school counseling programs. It’s optional to put all of that into a packet and submit it for state recognition.”

CREST is a continuous improvement program that gives school counselors an opportunity to demonstrate effective communication and a commitment to obtaining results. It helps counselors evaluate their counseling programs, promote their programs to stakeholders in their district, demonstrate the effectiveness of their guidance and counseling programs through empirical means and implement the Texas and national models for school counseling programs.

CREST looks at the counseling program in five categories:

• Introduction to the School and the Role of the Professional School Counselor

• Program Implementation Cycle

• Foundational Components

• Four Service Delivery Components

• Program Curriculum

Each counseling team prepares an online submission that highlights the five categories and communicates what the counseling program is doing to help students succeed. Each submission is evaluated and scored by members of the TSCA CREST evaluation team comprised of Texas school counselors.

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

