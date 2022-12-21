San Marcos Art League benefits county food bank

By Brittany Anderson

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Art League (SMAL) is once again teaming up with local artists and the community to support the Hays County Food Bank (HCFB) throughout the holiday season.

For years, SMAL has held a food drive and, more uniquely, an art initiative to help provide food and funds for HCFB.

The art league enlists the help of local artists to create a variety of artworks to be displayed at the art league center and made purchasable for the community. This year, approximately 12 artists are contributing to this initiative.

Manda Miller of SMAL said that each year brings something unique, as a handful of different artists come in and create art in their own styles. A portion (or all) of the proceeds made from these artworks, which include ornaments, glass trees, upcycled items and more, go toward benefiting HCFB.

The league also incorporates a food drive into its efforts, in which community members can bring non-perishable food items to the center that will go directly to the food bank.

Last year, SMAL was able to collect 100 pounds of food and raise $1,000 for the food bank, which equates to 4,000 meals. This year, Miller said they are hoping to do even better going into 2023.

“We’re always happy to give back to our community, because everybody needs to put food on the table for the holidays,” Miller said. “As long as we can do some good, we’re happy.”

If you would like to support HCFB before Christmas, visit SMAL to make a food donation or purchase an artwork. The art league center is located at 117 N. Guadalupe Street, Suite 101, San Marcos.