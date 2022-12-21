See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
contributed photo The DSISD Board of Trustees held a workshop meeting on bond planning this afternoon, overviewing enrollment projections, portable locations and costs, long-range facility planning and construction schedules.

Three minutes allotted for public comments

By Megan Wehring 

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Last week, Dripping Springs ISD Board President Mary Jane Hetrick reminded the public that speakers are given three minutes during the public forum period of meetings. 

“Because this has come up numerous times in recent months,” Hetrick said at the Dec. 12 board meeting, “we all checked with our legal counsel [and]our legal counsel didn’t just go by what they thought, they also did research and just to assure the public that the issue of a three-minute time limit per person per meeting has been thoroughly vetted.”

According to the Texas Government Code, “a governmental body may adopt reasonable rules regarding the public’s right to address the body under this section, including rules that limit the total amount of time that a member of the public may address the body on a given item.”

DSISD released a statement regarding public comments at meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This is available on the district’s board of trustees website at www.dsisdtx.us.

