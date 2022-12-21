See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
Contributed Photo Volunteers help parks staff plant trees in areas of Blue Hole Regional Park.

Trees planted at Blue Hole Regional Park

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY – New trees have been planted in some Wimberley parks that were affected by the 2021 winter freeze. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, as part of a “Plant Your Park” event, volunteers helped parks and recreation staff plant 32 trees in areas of Blue Regional Park, located at 100 Blue Hole Lane in Wimberley.

“Especially during the winter freeze, we lost quite a few trees and over the last year with the drought, a few more,” said Bryce Burkhalter, natural resources and maintenance manager for Wimberley Parks and Recreation. “I wanted to essentially beef up our parking lot area. It’s the forward-facing area of the park where people part for swim reservations.”

Wimberley Parks and Recreation is partnering with TreeFolks to plant 600 tree seedlings at Blue Hole on Jan. 21. This event is part of TreeFolks’ Central Texas Floodplain Reforestation Program, which restores riparian forest buffers in order to improve water quality, mitigate flooding, promote regional cooling and create wildlife habitat.

For those wanting to volunteer for any future events, visit www.cityofwimberley.com/320/Volunteer-Get-Involved.

Contributed Photo Bryce Burkhalter plants a tree at the “Plant Your Park” event.

