Commissioner Jones honored for years of service

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — The November election brought some new faces to several Hays County government offices, thus, the time for one county commissioner has come to an end.

During his final commissioners court meeting on Dec. 20, Pct. 2 commissioner Mark Jones was honored for his years of service on the dais and in the community.

Jones was first elected in 2010, although his time in public service and the county stretches back years before that. He has served as an executive committee member of the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board for the last four years, is vice president of the Capital Area Housing Corporation and Hays County Food Bank and is active in the local education scene, including serving as a board member of the Hays County Education Foundation and timekeeper for high school football and basketball teams and starter for track teams. Jones was also a two-term trustee and vice president of the Hays CISD Board of Trustees.

Jones said that through his three consecutive terms as commissioner, he has seen Hays County transform from being a “bedroom community” to exploding with growth in infrastructure and county services.

Ultimately, it was the personal connections he strived for that made him work through the challenges.

“When you know that there’s something that needs to happen and you feel strongly about it, you just have to go at it each day,” Jones said. “The biggest relationships I had, with citizens I didn’t know before and with staff, is what I’ll remember the longest and the most.”

During the Dec. 20 meeting, Jones’ colleagues also shared their sentiments of working alongside him, highlighting the lasting impression he left on many in the community.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to work with you and beside you, literally,” said Pct. 1 commissioner and Jones’ benchmate Debbie Ingalsbe. “I know that the residents of Pct. 2 truly appreciate your work and service. I know that I always say that it’s the little things that people care about.”

Resident Jim Camp, who was appointed by Jones to serve on the county’s Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, also spoke about Jones’ years of commitment to enhancing the Edwards Aquifer waterways while keeping the growth of the county in mind.

Camp said that Jones’ efforts have helped the court as a whole work with the community, the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District and other groups on these environmental protections.

“The people of Hays County said yes by about 70% to pass the bonds and every community — San Marcos, Kyle, Wimberley and all places in between — now have more parks and recreation opportunities, more trails, more open space and the protection of Jacob’s Well and other places. You were a big part of that,” Camp added.

Jones also received the Road Hand Award from the Texas Department of Transportation during the meeting, which is the highest honor for people who have contributed in major ways to transportation within their communities and the state. Jones has overseen major projects in the area like the creation of FM 1626 and SH-45, of which he reflects on as some of his proudest accomplishments in office.

While Jones’ time on the commissioners court may have come to an end, he assures the community that he “isn’t going anywhere.” For now, he’s got enough to “keep him busy:” spending time with his grandchildren and family, running cattle, working in the residential sector and continuing to volunteer around the county.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Jones said. “I’ve got a lot more to do around here.”