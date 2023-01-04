How to stay warm, protect homes against cold weather

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – Concerns about how to stay warm and protect homes against harsh winter conditions were at an all-time high during the Christmas holiday season.

Texas Water Utilities, the state’s branch of SouthWest Water Company, shared with its customers some preventive tips on how to protect homes.

Water expands when it freezes, causing tremendous pressure to be placed on pipes inside and outside of homes and can cause them to break. Texas Water Utilities recommends the following tips to prepare homes in case of a freeze:

• Open cabinets and keep the thermostat to a consistent temperature during the day and night.

• Leave the heat on when going away for vacation during cold weather.

• Insulate pipes and faucets in unheated areas and seal off openings in doors and air vents.

• Drain the swimming pool, shut down your sprinkler system, turn off outside faucets and remove connected hoses.

• If a pipe freezes but hasn’t burst, try to thaw it out with an electric heating pad, hairdryer, or towel soaked with hot water.

• Apply heat by slowly moving the heat source toward the coldest spot on the pipes. Never concentrate heat in one area because cracking ice can shatter a line.

Tim Williford, vice president of operations of Texas Water Utilities, said homeowners should know the location of their shut-off water valve.

“There is a valve box outside by the street and sometimes you have to dig around [to]make sure you can get access to it,” Williford said. “It’s always best to be prepared to shut off the water if you need to.”

Because outdoor faucet covers are in high demand, Williford said there are alternatives to protecting pipes.

“What I’ll do at my house is wrap the faucet with a hand towel, or some other type of towel, and wrap duct tape around it to keep it warm,” Williford said.

While covering the outdoor faucets and dripping the inside faucets are important, bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors should also be open to allow warmer air to circulate the plumbing.

Williford recommended that preventive measures should be completed at least 24 hours before the freezing temperatures are supposed to hit.