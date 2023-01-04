Kyle City Council Recap: 1/3

By Amira Van Leeuwen

KYLE — Kyle City Council did not take action on items discussed in executive session on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

During its regularly scheduled meeting, however, council members discussed and took action on items related to Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR), amending the city’s ethics ordinance and change orders.

Below is a recap of the agenda items and what action, if any action, was taken.

Action Items

In a 6-1 decision, council approved an ordinance on second reading to repeal and replace the City’s Code of Ethics Ordinance No. 961, as amended, providing an effective date; and providing for open meetings. In a 6-1 decision council approved a Resolution setting a public hearing under Section 311.003 of the Texas Tax Code for the Creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) for Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at city hall. The public hearing welcomes any interested person speaking for or against the inclusion of property in the proposed zone, Limestone Creek, the creation of the zone, its boundaries or the concept of tax increment financing with respect to the creation of the zone. Postponed: Consideration of amendments to the City’s alcohol sale permit and license applications and annual fees pursuant to the maximum permitted fees as established by the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission (TABC) September 1, 2021 rates. Unanimously approved a resolution determining the costs of certain authorized improvements to be financed within Improvement Area #4 and the Remainder Area of the 6 Creeks Public Improvement District; approving a Preliminary Service and Assessment Plan updated for Improvement Area #4 and the Remainder Area, including a Proposed Improvement Area #4 Assessment Roll and a Proposed Remainder Area Assessment Roll; directing the filing of the proposed Improvement Area #4 Assessment Roll and the proposed remainder Area Assessment Roll with the city secretary to make Available for Public Inspection

Council directed staff to publish and mail notice of a public hearing on January 17, 2023. The public hearing will consider an ordinance levying assessments on property located within the improvement area and the property located in the remaining area of the 6 Public Improvement Districts.

Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the distribution of a Preliminary Limited Offering Memorandum for the City of Kyle, Special Assessment Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (6 Creeks Public Improvement District Improvement Area #2B Project); Approving the Form and Authorizing the Distribution of a Preliminary Limited Offering Memorandum for the City of Kyle, Texas Special Assessment Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 (6 Creeks Public Improvement District Improvement Area #4 Project); And Resolving other matters incident and related thereto. Council unanimously approved for the interim city manager to execute a Change Order that removes $325,000.00 from the Escalation Allowance of the Bartlett Cocke GMP Construction Contract and to use these funds to fund additional items needed to complete the Public Safety Center project as presented to City Council on December 6, 2022.

14. Council unanimously approved for the interim city manager to cancel and rescind the Purchase Order awarded to SMART CHARGE AMERICA for $26,500.00. These funds will instead be used for the needs of the Public Safety Center project as presented on December 6, 2022.

15. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s appointment policy for city boards, committees and commissions.

16. Unanimously approved a series of changes to Resolution 1308 restating the city’s council rules, meetings, agenda and council proceedings, reconsideration of agenda items, parliamentary procedure, debate, decorum and citizen participation at meetings, making findings of fact and providing for related matters.

17. Unanimously agreed to set up the New City council Member Setup & Checklist to be continued at the visioning workshop for incoming/outgoing council members.

18. Council unanimously approved to direct staff to bring back a solution regarding issues with damage to personal and city property caused by the current installation of buried utility lines to include potholing as a requirement to vote on at the next meeting.

19. Added discussing and taking possible action to update the procedure for reporting a pothole on city-maintained streets including outreach notifications, improving the website, estimated repair date and reporting methods by residents to the city’s annual visioning workshop.

20. No action was taken regarding the consideration for directing staff to provide information for a draft ordinance on low-flying aircrafts over city and neighborhoods as well as providing notice, proof of insurance and necessary pilot training and licensing.

21. Council directed staff to bring back a $500,000 budget amendment to appropriate $500,000 to Steeplechase and directed the Parks and Recreation board to work with parks and recreation director Mariana Espinoza to recommend investing in the park to include but not limited to a splash pad.

5. & 22. After receiving a presentation on the benefits of Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) council discussed and unanimously approved moving forward with a possible resolution to return community cats to their original location. Council directed staff to bring forth a budget proposal analysis, policy and potential volunteer program.

23. Consider and possible action to appoint individual council members to serve as representatives on the boards and commissions interview panels.