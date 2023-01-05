Correction: The story initially identified the Dripping Springs ISD employee as a teacher; the employee was a custodian.

DRIPPING SPRINGS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Dripping Springs ISD custodian after multiple alleged sexual encounters with a student.

With the assistance of DSISD, the employee was identified as Marisol Tudon Solis, 21.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) initially received a report on Nov. 25, 2022 involving a DSISD employee and a student within the district. The report alleged that the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time.

Investigators worked closely with DSISD during the investigation, and on Jan. 5, HCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Solis for Trafficking of Persons: Continuous, a First Degree Felony.

DSISD representatives said that Solis has not been on campus since Nov. 29 and was terminated from employment on Dec. 16.

This case is still being investigated and there is potential for additional charges. Investigators do not have information to believe there are more victims but encourage you to call HCSO if you are a victim or know of someone that is a victim of any crime.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Sergeant Mike Andrews with HCSO at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit your information online to Tip Line at www.P3tips.com, as well as submit a tip on the HCSO mobile app.