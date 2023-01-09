14-year-old found deceased, causes pending

STAFF REPORT

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos Police and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl after she was found unconscious in her bedroom at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The family was instructed on CPR by 911 dispatch, according to San Marcos officials. When EMS arrived at the home in the Blanco Vista subdivisions, responders performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Although an accidental narcotics overdose is suspected, toxicology results are still pending.

According to an email sent out by Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright, there are three cases of suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings involving students as young as in the seventh grade, with an additional student who died during the break.

“Though no autopsy results are back yet, law enforcement investigators are now considering the possibility that an accidental fentanyl poisoning may be to blame. If so, that would be the fourth fentanyl poisoning during our Christmas break, and the fifth student our district has lost to fentanyl this school year,” Wright said.

“My heart breaks for our families affected by this horrible crisis. There are simply no words that can ease their pain. I do hope that by respecting the seriousness of the fentanyl epidemic and by continuing the conversation, we can save lives right here at home, in our very own school district,” Wright continued.“We will continue to add to our Fighting Fentanyl campaign and continue to keep you informed.”

The district encourages individuals to visit their resources and outreach tools at www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl.

