See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»Dreamland closed to undergo changes
Photo by Brittany Anderson Several of the usual amenities at Dreamland in Dripping Springs will be closed to the public for the time being as the venue works to implement some changes.

Dreamland closed to undergo changes

By on Dripping Springs, News

Pickleball, private events still open

By Brittany Anderson

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Several notable amenities at Dreamland, located at 2770 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs, are closed to the public beginning this month in order for the venue to undergo changes that will “attract a larger audience.”

While pickleball is Dreamland’s bread and butter, the venue has also become massively popular thanks to its full-sized bar and kitchen, disc golf and mini golf courses, kid-friendly splash pad, live music stage and tons of unique art and sculptures throughout the property.

During this period of “house improvements,” Dreamland is shifting its focus toward pickleball clinics, lessons, leagues and tournaments, as well as private events, while it works to take advantage of the venue’s large facilities and expand its corporate reach with bigger events and larger parties, such as weddings. 

No timeline of completion of when the venue will be back to operating normally has been given, as many plans are still in the works. 

In the meantime, the venue’s pickleball courts are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. Plus, stay tuned for “Dreamland Days” and other festivities, which will offer guests the ability to enjoy its well-loved amenities for special occasions. 

More information and further updates can be found on Dreamland’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dreamlanddstx. 

About Author

Brittany Anderson graduated from Texas State University in August 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at KTSW 89.9, Texas State University's radio station, for nearly two years in the web content department as a writer and assistant manager. She has reported for the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch since July 2021.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.