Dreamland closed to undergo changes

Pickleball, private events still open

By Brittany Anderson

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Several notable amenities at Dreamland, located at 2770 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs, are closed to the public beginning this month in order for the venue to undergo changes that will “attract a larger audience.”

While pickleball is Dreamland’s bread and butter, the venue has also become massively popular thanks to its full-sized bar and kitchen, disc golf and mini golf courses, kid-friendly splash pad, live music stage and tons of unique art and sculptures throughout the property.

During this period of “house improvements,” Dreamland is shifting its focus toward pickleball clinics, lessons, leagues and tournaments, as well as private events, while it works to take advantage of the venue’s large facilities and expand its corporate reach with bigger events and larger parties, such as weddings.

No timeline of completion of when the venue will be back to operating normally has been given, as many plans are still in the works.

In the meantime, the venue’s pickleball courts are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. Plus, stay tuned for “Dreamland Days” and other festivities, which will offer guests the ability to enjoy its well-loved amenities for special occasions.

More information and further updates can be found on Dreamland’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dreamlanddstx.