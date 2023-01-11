Dripping Springs Tigers outlast the Trojans

By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers (12-10 overall, 3-4 district) beat the Anderson High School

Trojans (7-15 overall, 1-5 district), 71-54, on Friday, Jan. 6.

It was a close game for three quarters, but the Tigers played strong in the 4th quarter and outlasted the Trojans.

The Tigers are currently in fifth place in district and they are coming up on the mid-season of their schedule.

Luke Spozio led the team with 18 points, Judson Loe scored 14 points, Davis Budge and Cade Bruson contributed 12 points each. The next home game for the Tigers will be Jan. 13 against the Austin High School Maroons.