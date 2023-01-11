See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Fentanyl awareness billboard comes to life

By on Kyle, News

In 2022, four Hays CISD students died from fentanyl poisoning. In the months since, the families of Noah Rodriguez, Kevin McConville and Garrett Garcia (pictured above) have worked to educate the community on the dangers of this illicit drug. A digital billboard spreading awareness, spearheaded by Noah’s mother Janel, can now be seen off exit 217 of IH-35 North in Kyle by the La Quinta Inn & Suites until April (photo courtesy of Janel Rodriguez).

Donations can still be made to support future billboard endeavors on Venmo @FentanylAwarenessBillboard and Cash App $FentanylAwareness

