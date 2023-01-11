Kyle considers fourth TIRZ for Limestone Creek

Public hearing to be held on proposal

By Amira Van Leeuwen

KYLE — On Jan. 3, Kyle City Council approved a resolution to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at city hall, located at 100 W. Center St., related to the creation of a fourth Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ).

The public hearing will be the opportunity for council to hear testimony regarding the creation of the zone and provide an opportunity for property owners within the proposed zone to protest the inclusion of their property within the zone. Following the public hearing, council may consider adopting an ordinance authorizing the creation of the TIRZ.

The TIRZ, which is about 179 acres located east of Post Road and south of County Road 158, is made up of three tracts of land. According to agenda documents, two are commercial (11.9 and 5.9 acres) and one is residential (161.5 acres). The zone also borders the Quail Ridge subdivision.

The project, called Limestone Creek, is owned by Meritage Homes.

Any interested individual is invited to speak for or against the TIRZ at the hearing.