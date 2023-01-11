Progress on new Buda Fire Station 1 continues

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — A new fire station for the Buda Fire Department has been a long time coming, according to fire division chief Raymond Seyfried, and the station is headed for completion by the end of this year.

The station, located off of FM 2770, has been in the planning stages for at least four years. Last year, the former Station 1 was torn down and site work on the new facility began.

Seyfried said that with the growth in the area, this new station was necessary, especially as it operates for both fire and EMS services.

“The station we’re building is a 50-year station. It’s going to have maintenance and training, fire prevention, administration and be a fire station, all rolled into one,” Seyfried said. “This is going to better help serve the community by being a regional training facility, not just for Buda FD but the county as a whole and all the surrounding departments. [And] this is going to help with response times.”

The projected completion date for the station is December 2023. As for its current progress, concrete pouring is expected to be completed by Jan. 12. From there, crews will start “going vertical.”